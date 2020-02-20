Ryan Gauld predicts Rangers to beat Braga

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Former Dundee United player Ryan Gauld has predicted Rangers to beat Braga at Ibrox.
He also claimed that Rangers are likely to go through to the next round.
Although Braga are a good side, Gauld believes that Rangers fans will make it very difficult for Braga at Ibrox.
Speaking to Bola Branca, Gauld said: “They drew at the Dragao and won at home. They defend very well and have a lot of quality. It’s very difficult for any team to go to Ibrox and I think Rangers will go through. The stadium will be full with around 50,000 fans and it will be very difficult for Braga.”
He added: “I think Braga are in good form but that atmosphere in Scotland helps Rangers a lot. I know it will be different here. Over there Rangers will win, here I don’t know what will happen.”
It will be interesting to see if Rangers perform in the Europa League tonight. They will be under pressure to put on a good display.
They have been inconsistent in the league in the recent weeks and Steven Gerrard will demand a big performance from his players here. The fans will be expecting a win as well.
Rangers have the quality to pick up a win here and they will fancy their chances in front of their own fans.
A good first leg result will be key to their qualification hopes for the next round.
Gauld also revealed that Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent are likely to make all the difference for Rangers against Braga. He thinks the two Rangers players will be the key threats for the Portuguese opposition.