Ryan Fredericks raves about West Ham teammate Declan Rice

West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has heaped praise on his teammate Declan Rice after the midfielder’s England call-up.
Rice will be a part of Gareth Southgate’s side for the upcoming Euro qualifiers and Fredericks believes that the youngster deserves his chance.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Fredericks also added that Rice is very humble and the praise is unlikely to get his head.
“It’s definitely deserved,” he said. “I think from the start of the season he’s probably been our best player, our most consistent player. He trains great every day and he’s a good lad too – humble, even though he’s getting all these accolades, so credit to him and I wish him all the best.”
The midfielder recently switched his international allegiance to England and he will be delighted with the call-up.
Rice has been in fantastic form for West Ham this season and he is clearly one of the best defensive midfielders in the league. He will certainly improve the England team in that position.
The Three Lions were crying out for a specialist defensive midfielder and the West Ham ace will solve that problem for Southgate.
It will be interesting to see how he performs at the international stage. He has already proven his worth at club level and he should be able to adapt to international football as well.
If Rice keeps progressing at this rate, he will develop into a Premier League star soon.