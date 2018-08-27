Ryan Fredericks raves about West Ham team-mate Marko Arnautovic

West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks believes that his team-mate Marko Arnautovic can score ”bags of goals” this season.
The Hammers have started the season in poor form having lost all three of their League games thus far against Liverpool, Bournemouth and Arsenal.
The East Londoners can, however, take some positives from the defeat against Unai Emery’s side.
The performances from Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, in particular, were encouraging.
Austria international Marko Arnautovic gave the Hammers the lead during the game against Arsenal with his second goal of the season in successive games.
Arnautovic was one of the star players for the Hammers last season as he managed to score 11 goals from 31 appearances.
The 29-year-old will have to deliver this season if the Hammers are to achieve a place in the top half of the standings this season.
Speaking to West Ham’s website, Fredericks said: “Marko is our focal point for most of our attacks. He can occupy the centre-halves and if we can get the service to him he will score bags of goals, and that’s what we want him to do.”
The Hammers will play against AFC Wimbledon in a Football League Cup second round clash on Tuesday night. This presents them with a perfect opportunity to find some confidence ahead of their testing Premier League clash against Wolves on Saturday.