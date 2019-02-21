Ryan Fredericks opens up about facing former club Fulham

West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks has revealed that he would love to face his former club Fulham this week but his loyalties lie with the Hammers.
The full back had a good spell with Fulham and he will be raring to showcase his talent against them this week. It will be interesting to see if Pellegrini decides to pick him.
Fredericks explained that Fulham are going through a rough patch this season but he is more concerned about West Ham and himself in general.
He said to the club’s official website: “Of course, I’d love to start on Friday night as I’ve got a lot of good memories and a lot of good friends from my time at Fulham. Obviously, it’s not going too well for them at the moment, but I’ve changed teams now and my loyalties are firmly with West Ham. It would be great if they could get out of trouble, but I’ve got more important things to worry about for myself than my old club.”
West Ham fans will love to see the desire and commitment from their new signing.
The Hammers signed Fredericks on a free transfer in the summer. He had a very good season with Fulham last year and he helped them make it to the Premier League.
However, he hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a starter at West Ham so far.
He will be hoping to continue his improvement and force his way into Pellegrini’s plans before the season ends.