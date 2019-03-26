Ryan Christie praises three Celtic teammates ahead of Rangers clash

Celtic will face arch rivals Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers in the Old Firm clash on Sunday, and Ryan Christie is confident that the Bhoys will come out victorious.
The Bhoys are leading the Scottish Premiership table by 10 points ahead of Rangers, and a victory on Sunday will kill off the Gers’ faltering title bid.
Christie will miss out the Old Firm clash at Parkhead through injury, but he believes that his teammates are capable enough to step up at the right time.
The 24-year-old has showered praise on three Celtic players and believes they know how to make an impact in big games.
Christie has named skipper Scott Brown, Mikael Lustig and James Forrest as the three players to watch out for. Forrest has been in terrific form this season, and Celtic will be counting on him to deliver once more.
“The mentality is really good. The thing that helps is so many boys have been through this,” said Christie to the Scottish Sun.
“Scott Brown is there every season and leads us, but you also have the likes of Mikael Lustig and James Forrest. When it comes to the crunch time, they know how to really step on.”
The midfielder is yet to play under new boss Neil Lennon, having suffered a hamstring injury against Motherwell in Brendan Rodgers’ final game in February.
He is recovering well and should be back in Scottish Cup semi- final against Aberdeen.