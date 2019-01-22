Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Ruch Chorzow waiting to reach Leeds United transfer agreement for Mateusz Bogusz

22 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Exciting Polish winger Mateusz Bogusz is close to joining Leeds United this month.

Polish second-tier side Ruch Chorzow have confirmed on social networking site Twitter that the club have accepted an offer from Leeds for the exciting youngster.

As it stands, the Yorkshire club are close to sealing a deal for talented teenager.

The tweet from the club translates  as: “The purchase offer of Mateusz Bogusz submitted by Leeds United F.C. We look forward to the design of the transfer agreement.”

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of Poland’s brightest prospects. He is an Under-19 international, and would be a smart signing for the Whites.

Since making his debut in March 2018, he has made 34 appearances, scoring six goals. He will initially play for the Under-23 side, but is expected to train with the first team under Marcelo Bielsa.

It seems that the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement for the youngster. Bogusz will become Leeds United’s second signing of January, after the club completed the signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid last week.

