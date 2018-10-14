Ruben Loftus-Cheek should reject Crystal Palace and join Everton instead

According to reports from the Daily Mail, both Everton and Crystal Palace want to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old he has failed to make a strong impact this season under Maurizio Sarri and has managed only 33 minutes of Premier League action this season.
Chelsea would be happy to let him go out on loan, and Everton and Palace are both said to be keen on the England international.
There could be a temptation for Loftus-Cheek move back to Selhurst Park, but he should join Marco Silva at Everton instead.
The Chelsea midfielder excelled at Palace last term, and the fans love him too. Furthermore, he would get regular opportunity as well for the Eagles.
However, at Everton he could learn a lot from a progressive manager, and it will actually help him grow as a footballer.
Everton under Silva are an exciting team to watch and they would be aiming to break into the top six this season. Loftus-Cheek would be taking the next step in his career by joining them.
Silva loves to play an attacking brand of football and would give Loftus-Cheek the freedom to exert himself on the pitch. While making a strong impact at the Merseyside club will still be a big challenge, Loftus-Cheek should consider a move to Everton as his best possible career option.