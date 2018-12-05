Ruben Loftus-Cheek would be a superb signing for West Ham

West Ham are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January.
According to Daily Mirror, the Hammers are looking to snap up the talented midfielder on loan for the remainder of the season.
Loftus-Cheek wants to play regular first team football but his role has been limited at Chelsea so far.
West Ham could use a central midfielder and Loftus-Cheek would certainly have more first team football with the Hammers.
It will be interesting to see if Pellegrini makes a move for the England midfielder in January.
The likes of Mark Noble have struggled this season and someone like Loftus-Cheek could transform West Ham’s midfield during the second half of the season.
The Chelsea midfielder would add some much needed presence and drive to Pellegrini’s midfield. He would be the ideal partner for Declan Rice at the centre of the park.
In theory, the move seems ideal for both parties and the Hammers should do everything they can to make it possible.
It seems that some West Ham fans are open to the move as well.
@JORDANJMA What a great addition this would be
— Fergie (@KieranFergie) December 4, 2018
I’d love that mate. Geezers a baller
— Jordan Martyn (@JORDANJMA) December 4, 2018
Love loftus cheek, an engine, big, fast, strong and good feet! Would be a beast! All an upgrade to be fair though!
— Skystar (@DavidPa47484121) November 30, 2018