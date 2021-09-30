Royal Antwerp takes on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League this week on both teams will be looking to pick up their first win of the group stages.

The two sides meet on Thursday at 17:45 pm BST.

The Belgian outfit are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive wins in the league.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have failed to win their last six matches across all competitions.

Royal Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news

The home side will be without the services of Sam Vines, Sander Coopman and Jelle Bataille.

The Bundesliga outfit are without Sebastian Rode due to an injury and the likes of Erik Durm could miss out as well.

Royal Antwerp: Butez; Buta, Almeida, Dessoleil, De Laet; Gerkens, Verstraete; Miyoshi, Samatta, Nainggolan; Frey

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; Mere, Ndicka, Hinteregger, Chandler; Sow, Jakic; Hauge, Borre, Kostic; Lammers

Royal Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt form guide

The home side have won four of the last five matches across all competitions and they will fancy their chances against the German outfit at home.

Royal Antwerp have scored 12 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and they will be up against a side that has conceded in each of their last five matches across all competitions.

Frankfurt have failed to win any of their last six matches across all competitions but they have made themselves difficult to beat. The visitors are coming into this game on the back of five consecutive draws.

Royal Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Royal Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Royal Antwerp – 13/5

• Draw – 11/4

• Eintracht Frankfurt – 1/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/15

• Under – 6/4

Royal Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction

The Bundesliga outfit are the better team on paper but they are coming into this game on the back of a winless run and they will be lacking in confidence and form.

Royal Antwerp were beaten in their opening group game against Olympiacos and they will be desperate to pick up a win at home.

This is likely to be a close contest and the two teams will cancel each other out.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

