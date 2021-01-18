Roy Keane writes off Everton as Premier League title contenders

Everton secured a 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers last Tuesday to clinch their 10th victory of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, and they are just five points behind leaders Manchester United.

The Toffees have a game in hand after yesterday’s trip to Aston Villa was postponed, and manager Carlo Ancelotti will fancy his side’s chances of finishing in the top-four following an impressive start to the season.





The title race for the season is expected to be a keenly-contested one given that very little separates the top-six, and Everton could be considered as one of the dark horses.

A victory at Villa Park had Sunday’s game gone ahead would have put them in fourth place and level on points with second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Leicester City, but Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane does not think that they have a chance of challenging for the title when asked about it.

“I wouldn’t be including Everton, I’d say forget Everton in terms of winning the title,” the Manchester United legend said.

“They have done great, I’m surprised they are up there where they are, but I don’t think they will last the pace.”

🗣 "I wouldn't be including Everton, still too many doubts about Spurs, there's not enough there to win the league" Roy Keane writes off Tottenham & Everton as title contenders this season pic.twitter.com/0pd2O1CH4f — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 17, 2021

Ancelotti has won league titles in England with Chelsea, in Italy with AC Milan, in Germany with Bayern Munich and in France with Paris Saint-Germain, but clinching the EPL title with Everton would arguably be his best-ever feat as a manager.

The Toffees have a quality squad, but competing against the likes of City, Liverpool and Man Utd for the top prize looks beyond their reach.

They host Leicester in their next Premier League fixture, and the clash would be another litmus test for their slim title credentials following last month’s 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Everton have also recorded impressive wins against Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal this season while holding Liverpool to a draw.

However, losses against Newcastle United, Southampton, Leeds United and West Ham United have highlighted their inconsistencies and struggles, and they will have to cut them out to have a chance of mounting a strong title challenge as we approach the second half of the campaign.