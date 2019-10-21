Roy Keane urges Manchester United to sign Harry Kane

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has urged the Red Devils to sign Harry Kane.
Manchester United are currently struggling in the league and Keane believes that someone like Kane could lift them.
“Go and get Kane,” Keane told Sky Sports. “Just go and get Kane from Spurs.”
“You’ll be popular with Spurs fans,” Neville responded. Keane then added: “Just go get him. What are you all staring at? United are in disarray, go get him.”
The Tottenham star is one of the best strikers in the world and he would be a superb addition to Solskjaer’s side.
The Red Devils are in desperate need of a number nine like him. The likes of Rashford and Martial are better off playing as the second striker or as a wide forward.
Kane could lead the line for United and he would be the goal poacher United need right now.
Furthermore, the England international’s style of play would suit the current United team as well. The Red Devils struggle to break down deep defences and a proper number nine like Kane would help fix that problem.
The likes of Martial and Rashford thrive when there is space to exploit. Meanwhile, Kane is effective against deep blocks and he knows how to create space with movement and runs.
It will be interesting to see if United make their move for Kane anytime soon. Spurs won’t be willing to lose their prized asset this season.
The Londoners are struggling as well and losing a key player could be catastrophic for them.