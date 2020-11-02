Roy Keane showers praise on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Former Manchester United skipper turned popular football pundit Roy Keane has showered praise on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey following his impressive performance against Manchester United on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a second-half penalty to give the Gunners their first Premier League away win over Manchester United in 14 years.





Although it was a lacklustre encounter from both sides, the Sky Sports pundit panel were impressed with the performance of Partey, who played a huge role in Arsenal’s pressing game at Old Trafford.

What Roy Keane said on Sky Sports:

“He was outstanding. He’s obviously no mug having played in big games. When you watch a player live that’s when you can judge a player and the more I look at him the more I wish he was in the United midfield. He’s big, strong and aggressive – and he can pass it forward. He can deal with the ball.

“I had my battles with Vieira and I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do.”

Partey stats vs Manchester United

The Ghanian midfielder made four tackles and two interceptions during the game. He played out 59 passes, and had a shot on target as well, according to whoscored.com.

Comparison with Vieira

The 27-year-old joined the Gunners in the summer transfer window from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £45m on the deadline day.

He has taken no time in settling in at his new club and has made a strong impact already. He brings energy and dynamism in the middle of the park and could turn out to be a key player for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta is looking to take the club back to its old glory.

Keane was involved in some of Manchester United’s classic matches against Arsenal, and the rivalry between him and Patrick Vieira often dominated the headlines.

The Frenchman is a club legend, and Partey has a long way to go to reach his stature. In terms of playing style, there are a lot of similarities between the two players. The early signs are very encouraging, and only time will tell whether Partey can develop into an influential figure like Vieira.