Roy Keane says he would swap Paul Pogba for Jack Grealish

Former Manchester United star Roy Keane believes that the Red Devils will have to sign the likes of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish if they are to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils could certainly use more creativity in their side and Grealish has been one of the best creators in the Premier League so far this season.





Meanwhile, they will need a long term alternative to Edinson Cavani and Kane would be a world-class signing for them.

Keane has also claimed that he would swap Grealish with the Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba if he had the opportunity.

“I would swap Grealish for Pogba tomorrow, absolutely,” he said (via Irish Examiner). “They have had Pogba for the last three or four years and hasn’t got them anywhere near a league title. If needs be, get rid of Pogba, move him on.

“These players have not done it when they’ve had to do it, in semi-finals and in title races. They are talking about a new contract for him because they are worried that he’s into his last year, but if they are going to cash in on him, then do it this summer.”

The French World Cup winner has been criticised for being inconsistent since his £89.3 million transfer back to Old Trafford and the United legend claims that Pogba has failed to guide his side anywhere close to a League title.

There have been rumours of a potential contract extension for the 28-year-old midfielder and it will be interesting to see if United can convince the Frenchman to stay at Old Trafford beyond this season.

His agent Mino Raiola previously claimed that his time at the club is over and Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus as well.

As far as Grealish is concerned, it will be interesting to see how the Red Devils accommodate him in their starting line-up if they decide to sign him and keep Pogba at the club.

