Roy Keane reacts to Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title, tips Celtic to bounce back

Rangers are the Scottish Premiership winners for the 2020-21 season after Celtic were held to a goalless draw by Dundee United today.

The Light Blues stopped the Hoops from winning a 10th consecutive title in impressive style, going unbeaten since the start of the campaign and landing the league’s coveted prize with six games to spare.





Celtic will hope to bounce back next year, and they have to get the perfect manager to succeed Neil Lennon to have a chance of stopping their Old Firm rivals.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will also be more than keen to defend his side’s first title in a decade, and plenty of fireworks can be expected next term.

Premier League legend Roy Keane was asked for any words of celebration for the Ibrox outfit, and he took the opportunity to send a message to the Parkhead side.

🗣”Roy any words of celebration for Rangers?” 🤔 🗣”For Rangers, oh no!” 🤣 A classic Roy Keane reaction to Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pBColTgjqz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021

Rangers bagged their 55th Scottish top-flight title with 28 victories and four draws in 32 league games, while Celtic could only win 20 games, drawing eight and losing the other four.

There are currently 20 points between both sides, and while the Old Firm derby in a fortnight is a dead-rubber, the Light Blues will be keen to rub salt in Celtic’s wounds by leaving Parkhead with a victory.

The Hoops need to make major squad changes if they want to mount a strong title challenge next season, and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the summer transfer market.

Rangers will not be resting on their laurels either, and next season should be a keenly-contested one between both sides.

