Roy Keane lays into Serge Aurier and Danny Rose after Liverpool defeat

Tottenham Hotspur came very close to ending Liverpool’s winning run at Anfield this season but ultimately fell to a 2-1 loss which buried them into the bottom half of the Premier League table.
It was a game where goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was kept extremely busy by the relentless Liverpool attack. The Argentine goalkeeper kept them in the game for very long by making 12 saves in the game, the most by a keeper in the league since David De Gea’s heroics at Arsenal a few seasons ago.
But even he couldn’t avoid the inevitable defeat with Liverpool making a come-back after Harry Kane had given the visitors a shock lead in the 1st minute itself.
A penalty conceded by Serge Aurier’s mistake and Danny Rose allowing Jordan Henderson to glide past him to volley in the equalizer ruined the game for Spurs.Roy Keane wasn’t at all sympathetic with the defenders’ mistakes and laid onto them after the game.
Speaking as part of Sky Sports panel, he said, “The two Tottenham full-backs were dreadful. Dumb and Dumber, I’d call them. I thought they were really poor. You can’t compare them to Liverpool, the two lads who are absolutely fantastic.”
The outspoken Irishman further praised Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson’s efforts as compared to the Spurs men, saying, “Particularly going forward, okay defensively there’s parts of the games they can improve on, but going forward they’re absolutely fantastic.”
Gary Neville also hailed the Liverpool defensive duo for their efforts, especially laying high praise for Alexander-Arnold’s development since his debut.
He said, “Liverpool’s full-backs are quite simply sensational. Trent Alexander-Arnold is amazing. From the moment I laid eyes on him in that first game at Old Trafford his temperament was amazing.”
“But now, he’s getting to a point where he’s one of the best full-backs I’ve ever seen going forward – his passing is unbelievable.”, he also added.
However, Neville also agreed that Spurs full-backs were very poor but added that Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son should’ve done better to protect them.
He explained, “I didn’t think they were helped by the narrowness. Eriksen and Son in those wide areas – Son did it a lot better than Eriksen.”
“Eriksen didn’t want to be there, so it just opened up the pass all the way and they were exposed.”, he further added.
However, Mauricio Pochettino stated after the game that he was personally happy with Aurier’s performance and even questioned the penalty awarded to Liverpool for being too “soft”.
Spurs will return to Merseyside in the weekend to take on Everton at Goodison Park and a win is crucial for them after having fallen eight points behind the top-four after the Liverpool defeat.