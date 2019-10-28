Roy Keane criticises Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli

Former Manchester United skipper turned football pundit, Roy Keane, has criticised Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli after his latest performance.
Spurs have made a poor start to their 2019-20 Premier League campaign, and find themselves 11th in the table after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.
Dele Alli, who has been struggling with his form since returning from injury, started the match for Spurs. Although the 23-year-old looked sharp compared to his previous outings, he failed to make any significant impact.
Keane has claimed that he has heard that Alli already thought he had achieved something in his short career. The former Premier League winner suggested that Alli is a ‘great example’ of what young footballers should not be doing so early in their careers.
“Very, very poor,” Keane told Sky Sports. “I looked at him when he was coming through, you thought this kid has a chance. He is a great example to footballers out there that if you take your eye off the ball. You lose that hunger – when you lose that hunger, it’s hard to get it back.
“He has had a few injuries, I give him that. But from what I hear off the field stuff, he basically thought he was a player. He thought he had achieved something. And today, he was non-existent.”
Alli struggled to hit the form last season as well, and he has not looked sharp this season.
The attacking midfielder is a fantastic young talent, and he has set the bar high very early in his career. However, he is struggling to match his previous form for some time now, although it takes time to regain sharpness after a long injury lay-off.
Spurs have been very inconsistent this season in the Premier League, and the key players are failing to perform at their best.