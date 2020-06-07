Ross Wilson comments on Rangers newboy Calvin Bassey

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has told the club’s official website that the Ibrox outfit have been looking at Calvin Bassey for months.

As announced on Rangers’ official website, the Gers have signed the 20-year-old defender on a pre-contract from Leicester City.

The youngster, who can play as a central defender or as a left-back, will join Rangers on a four-year contract.

According to The Express, the youngster is valued at £3 million, but Rangers have had to pay just £230,000 in cross border compensation fee.

Rangers sporting director Wilson has said that Bassey has been on the radar of the Gers for a while.

Wilson told Rangers’ official website: “Calvin has a really bright future and we are pleased to have attracted him to Rangers.

“The scouting staff identified him at the end of last year and Steven and I have been tracking his situation extensively since then.

“His ability to play as a full back and centre back will provide us with new depth defensively and doing that was one of our primary targets for this summer.”

Stopping Celtic next season

While Bassey is only 20 years of age, the youngster will play an important role for Rangers next season and beyond.

The Gers are aiming to make sure that they win the Scottish Premiership title next season and stop their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic from making it 10 in a row.

Bassey will give more options to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and will make the squad stronger.

Rangers seem to be doing well in terms of planning ahead for next season, which is going to be massive and hugely exciting.