Ross McCrorie targets regular place in Rangers set up

Glasgow Rangers defender Ross McCrorie has struggled to nail down a regular starting place at Ibrox this season, but he hopes to feature more in the busy festive period.
The 20-year-old, who made a huge impression last season, is desperate to be involved after spending most of the campaign on the bench.
McCrorie is a versatile player who can play in central defence and also in central midfield, and he still has a huge role to play for the Gers.
Rangers are top of the Scottish Premiership table, and the youngster believes that they must focus on each and every game rather than think way too forward.
He says that he has been left frustrated for being in and out of the team, but he feels that the recent signs are encouraging – having started in the last two games.
“I have been in and out of the team this season so it is frustrating,” said McCrorie to The Scottish Sun.
“But I have started the last two matches so that has been encouraging. The onus is on me to keep working hard, and then giving it everything when I do play. I need to try and make it as hard as possible for the gaffer not to leave me out.”
McCrorie started against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League, and against Hamilton, he made his first league start since last September.
With Ovie Ejaria having returned to Anfield now, it could open the door for McCrorie to play more regularly.