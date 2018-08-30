Ross McCrorie reacts to Rangers’ aggregate win over FC Ufa

Rangers booked their place in the group stages of the Europa League after a 1-1 draw against FC Ufa in Russia today.
The Scottish giants had won the first leg 1-0 at home and they will return to Europe for the first time since 2010.
Steven Gerrard’s men are still unbeaten in all competitions this season. However, Rangers had to battle out the draw today after an early goal from Ovie Ejaria. The away side were down to nine men after Morelos and Flanagan were sent off.
It will be interesting to see how Gerrard addresses the lack of discipline from his players ahead of a derby game. The matchup with Celtic is likely to be feisty and Rangers cannot afford to lose key players to red cards.
Allan McGregor kept the visitors in the game with some fantastic stops.
The Scottish outfit will now look forward to the derby against Celtic this weekend.
The fans and the players seem quite upbeat after the result against Ufa. Midfielder/defender Ross McCrorie reacted to the result on Twitter earlier.
The versatile 20-yr-old tweeted that it was an incredible result for his side.
That’s what it’s all about!!! Absolutely love it, Incredible👏🏼🇬🇧
— Ross McCrorie (@RossMcCrorie4) August 30, 2018