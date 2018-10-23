Ross McCormack comments on Aston Villa future

Aston Villa owned striker Ross McCormack is more or less confident that the sacking of Steve Bruce will not make any difference to his situation at Villa Park.
The 32-year-old joined Villa in 2016 from Fulham, but has been loaned out on three occasions already. He hasn’t played a Championship game for Villa in almost two years after a public bust-up with Bruce.
The former Leeds United striker believes his situation will hardly improve at Villa despite the arrival of Dean Smith. McCormack is currently partnering sprinting legend Usain Bolt up front at Central Coast Mariners in Australia, and chances are indeed less of him playing for Villa again.
He says that he would be surprised if gets the chance to play for Villa again, despite having a year left in his Villa contract.
“I can’t see it, to be honest,” McCormack told Fairfax Media (h/t The Birmingham Mail). “That ship’s probably sailed, but it’s hard to say.
“I’ve still got another year left after this season, so you can never say never. I’d probably be surprised if that changed something for me.”
At this moment, it is really difficult for McCormack to get back into the Villa side. Dean Smith already has a plethora of attacking options, and probably won’t recall him back at Villa from his loan spell.