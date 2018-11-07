Roofe under pressure, Roberts the only backup, duo injured – why Leeds should sign Reghba

Leeds United were being linked with Bohemians striker Ali Reghba but The Sun reported that Middlesbrough had all but agreed to extend his trial to three weeks, seemingly ruling the Whites out of the running. But Marcelo Bielsa wouldn’t be wise to give up on signing the Irishman and here’s why.
Kemar Roofe needs a player to take the scoring burden off his shoulders and Tyler Roberts isn’t enough on his own. The 25-year-old has been in fine form this season, contributing eight goals in nine Championship games to help Leeds go top of the table early on, but Bielsa needs strength in depth so he can rotate the player.
Roberts has been useful this season, scoring three goals in seven league games, but he’s the only available option in attack should Roofe pick up an injury which needs to be resolved. Izzy Brown and Patrick Bamford are both sidelined with injury in their debut season at Elland Road.
Their return dates are unknown, but Bielsa should be proactive and make a move for Reghba as the Irish centre-forward can make an instant impact. He also has the potential to be a fine striker, evident from his two goals on his senior debut for Bohemians.
