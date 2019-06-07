Rondon still keen on Newcastle move

WBA striker Salomon Rondon is still interested in joining Newcastle United this summer.
According to the Chronicle, the player is prepared to delay the decision on his future so that Newcastle get more time to make their move.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Rondon was excellent for Newcastle last year and he helped them stay up. Not signing him permanently this summer would be a mistake.
As per the report from the Chronicle, the likes of Fenerbahce, West Ham and Wolves are all keeping tabs on the player but Rondon has his heart set on a move to Newcastle.
The Magpies must do everything in their power to make the most of this situation.
Despite being 29, he is still fit enough to perform at the highest level for 2-3 seasons.
Furthermore, he is available for a reasonable price this summer. Newcastle will have to pay £16.5 million for the goalscorer.
Rafa Benitez will want to secure his services soon but it all depends on Mike Ashley. The Newcastle owner has failed to back the manager in the market time and again.
If he fails to show ambition this summer, Benitez is highly unlikely to continue as the club’s manager.