Rondon says he was ready to play for Newcastle this season

Salomon Rondon has revealed that he was open to joining Newcastle United this summer.
Speaking to todofichajes.com , he said: “I would have continued in Newcastle if they had given me the opportunity, but I couldn’t. Now I am very happy in China. The league is quite different and the language is totally different, but it is a matter of adapting.”
The 30-year-old Venezuelan was on loan at the club last season and he managed to impress a lot. He scored 11 goals for the Magpies and helped them beat the drop.
He was linked with a permanent move to Newcastle this summer but Rafa Benitez left the club and Newcastle refused to pay WBA’s asking price for Rondon.
Instead, they chose to invest in Joelinton and Carroll.
So far, Newcastle have lacked a goalscoring presence up top and the likes of Joelinton are still adapting to the league.
Someone like Rondon would have made an immediate impact and there is no doubt that Steve Bruce’s side would be better going forward with Rondon leading the line.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can improve with time and finish the season on a high.
Rondon is currently playing for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. The Chinese side is managed by former Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez.
The duo share a great working relationship and Rondon has revealed that Rafa was key to the move to China.