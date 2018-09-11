Blog Competitions English Premier League Ronaldo identifies Manchester United’s problem child Pogba for Juventus, Messi won’t be happy

Ronaldo identifies Manchester United’s problem child Pogba for Juventus, Messi won’t be happy

11 September, 2018 English Premier League, La Liga, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours


According to Don Balon, Cristiano Ronaldo has identified Manchester United’s problem child Paul Pogba as a potential signing for Juventus. Lionel Messi won’t be happy, as the Argentine international has reportedly wanted the midfielder at Barcelona.

Pogba had a public fallout with United manager Jose Mourinho which could lead to his eventual departure. Juventus are a club the French international would be comfortable joining given he spent four years in Turin (2012-2016). He returned to United after that and has gone on to make 92 appearances in all competitions.

Ronaldo and Messi both see the importance of the box-to-box midfielder and want Pogba at their respective clubs. At Juventus, the 25-year-old made 178 appearances and won four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and two Italian Supercoppas. He would have a strong midfield at Barcelona, however, with Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic, so both clubs could be tempting.

Don Balon say Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is also keen on Pogba’s signature, but Ronaldo is doing his best to prevent the Catalan giants procuring his signature. The midfielder recently admitted having an uncertain future, but United don’t appear keen to sell him.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Lukasz Fabianski comments on his time at West Ham so far
Bad news as Everton suffer ninth injury ahead of Sunday’s meeting with West Ham

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.