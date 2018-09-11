Ronaldo identifies Manchester United’s problem child Pogba for Juventus, Messi won’t be happy

According to Don Balon, Cristiano Ronaldo has identified Manchester United’s problem child Paul Pogba as a potential signing for Juventus. Lionel Messi won’t be happy, as the Argentine international has reportedly wanted the midfielder at Barcelona.
Pogba had a public fallout with United manager Jose Mourinho which could lead to his eventual departure. Juventus are a club the French international would be comfortable joining given he spent four years in Turin (2012-2016). He returned to United after that and has gone on to make 92 appearances in all competitions.
Ronaldo and Messi both see the importance of the box-to-box midfielder and want Pogba at their respective clubs. At Juventus, the 25-year-old made 178 appearances and won four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and two Italian Supercoppas. He would have a strong midfield at Barcelona, however, with Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic, so both clubs could be tempting.
Don Balon say Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is also keen on Pogba’s signature, but Ronaldo is doing his best to prevent the Catalan giants procuring his signature. The midfielder recently admitted having an uncertain future, but United don’t appear keen to sell him.
Stats from Transfermarkt.