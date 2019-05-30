Ronaldo de Lima tips Liverpool to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to secure their first ever Champions League trophy when they face Liverpool on Saturday.
The Reds are aiming for a sixth title, and after coming close last term only to lose 3-1 to Real Madrid in the final, Jurgen Klopp’s men will fancy their chances this time around.
Liverpool lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by just a single point, and that should provide extra motivation against Spurs.
However, the North Londoners can’t be underestimated given their achievements in recent seasons, and despite losing both home and away to the Anfield outfit in the league, Saturday’s clash is a different ball game entirely.
The predictions for the final continue to pour in, and former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo de Lima has weighed in with his.
Spurs fans won’t like it.
🇧🇷🔥 @Ronaldo is backing @liverpoolfc 🔴
Agree? 🤔🤔🤔#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/4jGZA6DRiz
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 30, 2019
It’s Tottenham’s best chance to do the impossible after last winning a silverware in 2008, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be pulling out all the stops tactically to pip Klopp to the prize.
The all-English final will most likely live up to the expectations, and it will be interesting to see how it goes down.
Spurs are the underdogs heading into the clash, but Liverpool will know they can’t afford to belittle them.