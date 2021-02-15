Ronald Koeman confirms injury boost for Gerard Pique ahead of PSG clash

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has provided positive injury news ahead of the Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana have been in splendid form in La Liga, and they are unbeaten in the previous 12 league games where they have dropped points on just two occasions.





Their only setback came in 2021 through a 2-0 defeat to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, but they will have the opportunity to overturn the deficit at Camp Nou.

On Tuesday night, the Blaugrana will return to European action against Les Parisiens, and Koeman delivered some positive news on the injury front ahead of the game.

Pique has been out of action with a serious knee injury since November, but Koeman expressed confidence that the centre-back could feature against Les Parisiens.

He said in a press conference as quoted by the club’s official website:

“Gerard has been training with the group, and we are confident. He has been out for a while and tomorrow [Tuesday] we will decide if he is in the squad or not. If a player is in the squad, then he has a chance of playing.”

Sportslens view:

The Catalan giants have chopped and changed their central defensive partnership in recent months, with Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Frenkie de Jong and Samuel Umtiti featuring at the heart of the backline.

Araujo has been ruled out of tomorrow’s tie with an ankle injury, and Koeman may go with the combination of Lenglet and De Jong, who have started recent league games.

Pique has returned to regular training, but it is highly unlikely that he may be drafted straight into the starting line-up, although it can’t be entirely ruled out.

Meanwhile, Les Parisiens will be without key stars in Neymar and Angel Di Maria due to injuries and the Blaugrana need to make the most tomorrow and gain a first-leg advantage.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com