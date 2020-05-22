Romelu Lukaku shares what he thinks of Everton striker Richarlison

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has weighed in with his opinion on Everton striker Richarlison.

The Belgian international spent four seasons at Goodison Park, scoring 68 league goals in 141 games before moving to Manchester United in the summer of 2017.

The Toffees are yet to effectively replace Lukaku’s goals, but Richarlison is impressing and could help turn them to a top-six side if he becomes more consistent.

The Brazilian international has 23 league goals in 62 games, and will look to keep on improving in front of goal going forward.

Richarlison hasn’t reached the heights Lukaku reached at Everton, but is definitely on his way, and the Belgian has delivered a three-word verdict on him on Twitter:

Lukaku was the Europa League top scorer in 2014-15 with eight goals despite being unable to guide the side beyond the round-of-16, while he emerged as Everton Young Player of the Season the following campaign.

The Inter star made the PFA Team of the Year in 2016-17, and was also Everton Player of the Season and Everton Players’ Player of the Season in the same campaign following 25 league goals in 37 games.

Richarlison’s best-ever return in front of goal in a season came last term, with 13 league goals to his name in 35 games.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti can help turn the 23-year-old into one of the best finishers in the game, and it will be interesting to see if he can become their next Lukaku.