Romelu Lukaku shares Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first words to him upon arriving Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clear favourites to become the club’s next permanent boss after helping the Red Devils to 14 victories and two draws in 19 games across all competitions since arriving.
United are in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and in contention to finish in top-four in the Premier League.
Both looked impossible in December, but the Norwegian has surpassed expectations, and United are playing excitingly well since he came.
The Old Trafford outfit are without a doubt a very inspired side nowadays, bearing some resemblance to the club’s glory days under the legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
It is all down to Solskjaer’s influence, and Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed what the Norwegian told him when he first arrived Old Trafford in December.
“He was really positive, he wanted to play attractive football, score a lots of goals and win games, and for me, it sounded like music to my ears”
United have played attractive football, scored 40 goals and only lost thrice under Solskjaer, and it will come as a huge shock if he’s not handed the job on a permanent basis come summer.
Lukaku has scored nine goals and assisted twice in 16 games under him, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have also all improved significantly under the current reign.
The players have all backed Solskjaer to get the job, and it surely will be music to their ears when he does.