Romano: Everton not hijacking Leeds deal for Daniel James

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered a big transfer update on Daniel James, and Leeds United fans will love it.

Throughout the day, we have covered multiple updates on James’ evolving transfer situation, and as the day progressed it became increasingly clear that Leeds are leading the race for the signature of the 23-year-old winger.

James, who nearly joined Leeds back in the January window of 2019, is expected to drop down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Telegraph reported that the Whites have agreed a deal of around £30 million for James.

However, Football Insider claimed in the evening that Everton have made a late entry in the race and the Toffees are looking to hijack the deal.

An except from the report reads as:

“A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Everton have also registered their interest in James.

“That could spell trouble for Leeds, who famously came within a whisker of signing James from Swansea City in January 2019.”

However, Romano has reiterated that Everton are currently not looking to hijack the deal for James, adding it’s always been Leeds throughout the day.

The popular journalist also adds that the deal will be signed, and the player is expected to be at Leeds tomorrow to sign the contract.

Been told Everton are currently not hijacking Daniel James deal… let’s see what happens but it’s always been Leeds United since today around 1pm and also now. Deal set to be signed. Permanent €28m guaranteed ⚪️🤝 #LUFC #EFC He’s expected in Leeds tomorrow to sign the contract. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

It has been widely claimed that Marcelo Bielsa is a big fan of the Welsh winger, and the Argentine will be very delighted if Leeds can finally secure his signature.

James started off well at Old Trafford but gradually lost his way and confidence. A move to Leeds, coached by Bielsa, could galvanise his career, and make him fulfil the potential that he has promised early.

As it stands, Everton (or any potential suitors) are out of the equation in the race for James. The deal is all set, and James is expected to complete his move to Elland Road before tomorrow’s deadline.

