Roma receive offer from Newcastle for Patrik Schick

Roma striker Patrick Schick has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently.

Spurs, Everton and Newcastle are thought to be keen.

The player is currently on loan at RB Leipzig and the Germans have an option to sign him permanently. However, they are now prepared to meet the asking price.

Schick could be back on the market soon and Newcastle are thought to be keen on the player.

The Magpies have struggled to score goals this season and their big-money signing Joelinton has failed spectacularly.

The Premier League side must look to bring in a better striker before the start of the next season and Schick could be a good option for them.

The 24-year-old has 10 goals in 14 Bundesliga starts so far and he would be an upgrade on Newcastle’s current options.

As per Corriere Dello Sport (via Sportwitness), Roma have now received an interesting offer from Newcastle for the striker. The report does not mention the monetary value of the offer though.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince Roma to sell the player in the coming months.

Schick is still quite young and he will only get better with experience. He would be a good long term investment for the Magpies.

Also, a move to Newcastle could help Schick sort out his future and finally concentrate on football. The challenges in the Premier League will only help him grow as a player.