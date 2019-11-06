Rolando Aarons raves about Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has showered praise on Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling.
Aarons made his senior debut for the Magpies in 2014 after emerging from the club’s youth academy. He has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle and has spent the last couple of seasons on loan elsewhere.
The 23-year-old has joined League One high-flyers Wycombe Wanderers on a short-term loan deal in September after being left out of Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad.
Aarons has spoken highly about Sterling, saying he is a ‘role model’ for young players.
“He is like superman right now,” Aarons said to The Guardian.
“He’s matured and found his mojo. I’ve spoken to him about that [his form]. He said he’s learnt to ignore everyone else and focus on himself and that’s what I’ve been trying to do. He is a massive, massive sort of role model to every kid like me. Raheem has been there and done it. Even though he is only a year older than me, which is crazy; it seems like he has been around for at least 10 years.”
Sterling left Liverpool to join Manchester City in 2015 for a reported fee of £44m.
The 24-year-old was already a fantastic young talent when he made the move to City, but he has taken his game to a whole new level under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.
Sterling has developed into a more mature winger under the Spaniard. He can play in multiple positions, but where he has really improved is in his goal-scoring abilities.
In his previous two seasons, he scored 48 goals in all competitions, and this season he has already netted 13 goals. The England international has maintained a low key profile outside the pitch as well, and therefore his success story is an inspiration for many youngsters.