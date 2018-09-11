Rolando Aarons posts message on Twitter – Newcastle United fans react

Rolando Aarons took to social networking site Twitter to express his delight after joining Slovan Liberec on loan from Newcastle United.
The 22-year-old will join the Czech club on loan till January.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Hellas Verona in Italy, and is not in Rafael Benitez’s first team plans.
He has been on Newcastle’s book since 2012, but has made only a handful of first-team appearances for the Magpies.
With no assurance of regular games, a move away from St James’ Park is the best possible solution for all parties involved.
He took to Twitter to express his delight after securing the move, and Newcastle fans have responded to his post, wishing him well.
The journey continues, very excited to be representing @fcslovanliberec for the next 6 months. Can’t wait to express myself again and help the team! pic.twitter.com/31U5t7DPKc
— Rolando Aarons (@RolandoAarons) September 10, 2018
Many Newcastle fans are not happy to see another youngster leaving the club without getting a fair chance to impress.
It remains to be seen how Aarons performs at his new club, and hopefully he can return with stats that impresses Benitez.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Newcastle fans on Twitter:
Prove Benitez is wrong.
Criminal that yet another talented youngster not given a fair chance.
— GARY HOLLIDAY 🇬🇧⚽️🥊 (@GAZHOLL14) September 10, 2018
Good luck Rolando. As I said to you in Manchester the other week – make it happen! You have all the ability needed mate #NUFC ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️
— Potts (@Potts_131) September 10, 2018
Wanted to see you get your chance at @NUFC .. hopefully soon
— Connor Jackson (@ConnorJ48374164) September 10, 2018
Really thought you’d kick on and make an impact for the toon rolando fingers crossed you can get back
— peter thompson (@thompson_p99) September 11, 2018
Wish you all the best. I really hope it works for you. Just wish you could be given the chance in our squad.
— shaun liddle (@ShaunL1987) September 11, 2018