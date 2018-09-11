Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rolando Aarons posts message on Twitter – Newcastle United fans react

Rolando Aarons posts message on Twitter – Newcastle United fans react

11 September, 2018


Rolando Aarons took to social networking site Twitter to express his delight after joining Slovan Liberec on loan from Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old will join the Czech club on loan till January.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Hellas Verona in Italy, and is not in Rafael Benitez’s first team plans.

He has been on Newcastle’s book since 2012, but has made only a handful of first-team appearances for the Magpies.

With no assurance of regular games, a move away from St James’ Park is the best possible solution for all parties involved.

He took to Twitter to express his delight after securing the move, and Newcastle fans have responded to his post, wishing him well.

Many Newcastle fans are not happy to see another youngster leaving the club without getting a fair chance to impress.

It remains to be seen how Aarons performs at his new club, and hopefully he can return with stats that impresses Benitez.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Newcastle fans on Twitter:

