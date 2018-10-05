Rojo, Herrera and Lingard ruled out for Manchester United’s Newcastle clash

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Manchester United will be without three players for Saturday’s home clash with Newcastle United – defender Marcos Rojo, midfielder Ander Herrera and playmaker Jesse Lingard. The trio and Ashley Young missed Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Valencia in the Champions League, but Mourinho said only Young has a chance of returning in time for the weekend.
As per the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho said in Friday’s pre-match press conference: “No, it’s exactly the same (squad). No new injuries and the players who were injured (are still out) with the possibility of Ashley Young coming back to the squad, but Ashley was really a minor situation.”
United’s form has been rocky of late. The Red Devils have gone four games without a win in all competitions – drawing at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, losing on penalties at home to Derby County in the League Cup, losing away to West Ham in the Premier League and drawing at home to Valencia in the Champions League.
Mourinho’s side are currently 10th in the league with 10 points from seven games, nine adrift of leaders Manchester City. On Saturday, they host a Newcastle side without a win all season and just two points to their name, so their injury list shouldn’t have too much of a bearing on the outcome at Old Trafford.
Stats from Transfermarkt.