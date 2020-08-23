Rodrigo interested in joining Leeds

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno recently.

According to the latest reports, the 29-year-old is interested in joining the whites this summer.





Valencia are open to selling most of their key players due to financial crisis and Rodrigo is available for transfer as well for a fee of around £30m.

The Spanish forward picked up seven goals and eleven assists last season and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Leeds attack.

Rodrigo can play in the wide areas as well as a centre forward and his versatility will be an added bonus for Bielsa and Leeds United.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can agree on a fee with the La Liga outfit in the coming weeks.

Rodrigo is at the peak of his career right now and he has the experience to adapt to Premier League football quickly. He could make an immediate impact for Leeds next season.

Leeds must look to find an upgrade on Patrick Bamford if they want to do well in the Premier League next season and signing players like Rodrigo would be a step in the right direction.