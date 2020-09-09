Rodrigo De Paul likes Leeds United-related tweet

Reported Leeds United target Rodrigo De Paul has ‘liked’ a post on Twitter about him potentially joining the Whites in the summer transfer window.

A Leeds fan has asked the Udinese star on Twitter if he is coming to Elland Road this summer.





The Whites supporter has raved about the fanbase, and has said that De Paul will be adored.

The 26-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, has ‘liked’ the tweet.

According to The Telegraph, Leeds are interested in signing De Paul from Italian club Udinese in the summer transfer window.

De Paul made 33 starts and one substitute appearances in Serie A for Udinese during the 2019-20 campaign, and he scored seven goals and providing six assists, according to WhoScored.

The Argentina international is a very good creative player who will make Leeds a better and strong team.

Pablo Hernandez is not getting any younger, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa has to have more options in his squad.

True, Rodrigo has been signed from Valencia, but the Spain international can play as a striker or as a winger, while De Paul is more of an attacking midfielder.