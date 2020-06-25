Rodney Marsh’s 3-word reaction to Liverpool winning Premier League title

Former Manchester City forward Rodney Marsh has congratulated Liverpool on Twitter on winning the Premier League title this season.

City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in London on Thursday evening means that Liverpool cannot be caught at the top of the league table.





This is the first time that Liverpool have won the championship in the Premier League era.

The Reds are as many as 23 points clear of City at the top of the standings, and Marsh has congratulated Jurgen Klopp’s side on Twitter on their success.

Best team in England this season

Liverpool have been the best team in the Premier League this season, and it was only a matter of time before the Reds clinched the championship title in 2019-20.

The Reds have been superb going on the attack, and they have been solid defensively as well.

What is remarkable about this Liverpool team is that they did not always play pretty football and were not afraid to grind out results when they needed to.

It will be interesting to see what happens next season, as City will be determined to clinch back the Premier League title.

Chelsea and Manchester United will also be aiming for the title next season.