Rodney Marsh reacts to earlier tipping Everton’s Moise Kean to emerge as the Premier League Young Player of the Year

Everton secured the signing of Italian striker Moise Kean for £29 million during the summer transfer window, and he was tipped to help boost their top-six chances with his goals.
The 19-year-old is yet to open his account for the Toffees, though, managing just one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions.
Kean has already been linked with a Goodison Park exit in January, with his father urging him to return to Italy and join AC Milan after just two Premier League starts since he left Juventus.
While it’s too early to start judging the teenager, it’s safe to say he has disappointed those who tipped him to hit the ground running at Everton.
Veteran pundit Rodney Marsh tipped Moise to emerge as the Premier League Young Player of the Year at the end of the campaign, tweeting thus in August:
>Siri, put £50 on Moise Kean to be Young Player of the Year in the Premier League…….
— Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) August 9, 2019
A Liverpool fan called his attention to the prediction that has since failed spectacularly, with Marsh responding thus:
>Nightmare😱 https://t.co/v7pil1qyyh
— Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) November 17, 2019
>Still very young….I'll be watching his career https://t.co/apEOAUhDh6
— Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) November 17, 2019
Kean featured in 16 Serie A games for Juventus last term, starting five games and scoring seven goals, and many reckoned Everton snapping him up was a huge move given his huge potential.
Manager Marco Silva has struggled to get the best out of him, while his disciplinary shortcomings have also contributed to his uninspiring start to life at Goodison Park.
It will be interesting to see what happens when the transfer window opens in January, but Kean will have only himself to blame if he fails to live up to expectations going forward.