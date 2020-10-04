Rodney Marsh praises West Ham duo Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice

Rodney Marsh has praised West Ham United duo Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice on Twitter for their performance against Leicester City on Sunday, while Darren Bent has raved about Michail Antonio on the social networking site.

West Ham hammered Leicester 3-0 away from home at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League today.





Antonio put the Hammers in the lead in the 14th minute when he headed home Aaron Cresswell’s cross from deep.

Cresswell provided the assist for West Ham’s second goal as well, with Pablo Fornals turning home his long ball on 34 minutes.

Then with just seven minuets of normal time left, Jarrod Bowen made it 3-0 to the visiting team.

Marsh was following the match, and the former Fulham and Queens Park Rangers forward was impressed with 21-year-old defensive midfielder Declan Rice and fellow defensive midfielder Soucek, 25.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa striker Bent has spoken highly of 30-year-old forward Antonio.

>Soucek & Rice have been absolutely brilliant #LEIWHU — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) October 4, 2020

All seriousness doesn’t @Michailantonio deserve to be in the England conversation? He’s too powerful too fast to stop , and he’s different — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) October 4, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Soucek took two shots which were not on target, had a pass accuracy of 74.1%, won seven headers, took 46 touches, and made four tackles, three interceptions and four clearances.

Rice took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 87.5%, won two headers, took 40 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle, two interceptions and two clearances, according to WhoScored.