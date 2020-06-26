Rodney Marsh comments on Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy

Rodney Marsh has suggested on Twitter that Benjamin Mendy will not play for Manchester City again.

The former City and England international forward made the comment during City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League on Thursday evening.





Mendy started the match, but the 25-year-old left-back was substituted in the 59th minute.

Although the left-back started the game well, as he combined well with his teammate Raheem Sterling on the left, he was at fault for the Blues’ first goal in the 36th minute and looked shaky thereafter.

According to WhoScored, the France international left-back took two shots which were not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 88.5%, took 66 touches, made one interception, and put in four crosses.

Marsh has suggested on Twitter that Mendy may have played his last game for City.

>Think Mendy may have played his last game for Manchester City😱 — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) June 25, 2020

Manchester City spell

Mendy joined City from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £52 million.

Much was expected of the left-back when he arrived at the Etihad Stadium, but the France international has had injury problems and has not been able to make a huge impact.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old has provided two assists in 16 Premier League games so far this season, while in 2018-19, he provided five assists in 10 league matches and played just seven times in the league back in 2017-18.