Rodney Marsh and Gary Lineker react to the woeful performance of West Ham goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez against Burnley

West Ham United suffered their fifth Premier League defeat of the campaign at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Burnley handing Manuel Pellegrini’s men a 3-0 loss.
The Hammers have now gone six league games without a win, losing four and drawing two, and that poor run of form has left them two places above the relegation zone heading into the international break.
Burnley opened the scoring from a corner-kick 11 minutes into the game through Ashley Barnes, and West Ham will count themselves unlucky as they should have been awarded a goal-kick instead after the ball came off the hosts’ striker before going over the byeline.
They managed to have just a touch in the Burnley box before half-time, and things got worse after Chris Wood doubled his side’s advantage a minute before half-time.
The Clarets capitalized on an error from the Hammers defence after Fabian Balbuena was robbed of possession after Roberto Jimenez’s throw out caught him off guard.
The Spanish goalkeeper made things worse for West Ham nine minutes after play restarted, punching the ball into his own net from a corner while under pressure from Barnes, and injuries to Mark Noble and Manuel Lanzini further dealt a huge blow on the Londoners.
Pellegrini’s side have struggled since losing Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to injury in the game against Bournemouth in September, and it is not a surprise that they are yet to win in his absence.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and Rodney Marsh weren’t impressed with the performance of his cover Roberto, reacting thus to his performance on Twitter:
>Burnley 2nd goal is scandalous defending……😱 https://t.co/HKJmOF170c
— Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) November 9, 2019
As nightmares go, @WestHam’s keeper Roberto is having a rascal.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 9, 2019
The Spaniard has conceded 12 league goals since replacing the injured Fabianski, and West Ham will hope their first-choice returns to full fitness sooner rather than later.