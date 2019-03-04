Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rodgers wants to sign Dedryck Boyata for Leicester

4 March, 2019


Brendan Rodgers has already identified three signings for Leicester City.

The former Celtic boss is ready to raid the Scottish giants for Dedryck Boyata. He is also keen on Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson.

Rodgers wanted to sign McGinn during his time at Celtic and therefore it is no surprise that he wants to renew that interest. Also, McGinn has done well in the Championship since joining Villa.

As for Wilson, Leicester need some depth in attack and the Bournemouth star could be the ideal partner for Vardy.

According to Daily Mirror, Boyata will be a free agent in the summer and therefore he will be free to move on. It will be interesting to see if Rodgers can convince him to join the Foxes.

Leicester is a massive step up from Celtic so it should be an attractive proposition for the player. Boyata wanted to leave for a better team last summer as well.

Celtic fans won’t be too happy if the move goes through. They have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumour and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

