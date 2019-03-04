Rodgers wants to sign Dedryck Boyata for Leicester

Brendan Rodgers has already identified three signings for Leicester City.
The former Celtic boss is ready to raid the Scottish giants for Dedryck Boyata. He is also keen on Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson.
Rodgers wanted to sign McGinn during his time at Celtic and therefore it is no surprise that he wants to renew that interest. Also, McGinn has done well in the Championship since joining Villa.
As for Wilson, Leicester need some depth in attack and the Bournemouth star could be the ideal partner for Vardy.
According to Daily Mirror, Boyata will be a free agent in the summer and therefore he will be free to move on. It will be interesting to see if Rodgers can convince him to join the Foxes.
Leicester is a massive step up from Celtic so it should be an attractive proposition for the player. Boyata wanted to leave for a better team last summer as well.
Celtic fans won’t be too happy if the move goes through. They have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumour and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
He can have him! Bombscare most of times…
I for one will be glad to see the back of him… A bit of a cart horse for my liking. One prone to hitting the odd fence noo and again
Nowhere near good enough for Leicester, no chance he goes there
Fair enough, contract is up, decent player. Will be missed.
What a shock!! 😂
Hmmmmmmm.Bloke who blocks his move away now thinks same player will play for him again.Think you’ll find none of the current squad will entertain Rodgers.Not one player has marked his departure.Thats all you need to know.
Who cares he’s leaving anyway so it’s a nonsense story. He can’t raid us as Boyata is a free agent come the summer and can choose where he goes. But he should mind this if he does follow Brendan it’s no more trophies or European football 🍀🇮🇪🍀
