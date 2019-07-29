Rodgers should sell Slimani

Islam Slimani recently returned from winning the African Cup of Nations with Algeria, but he may find his club career at a crossroads.
The 31-year-old has struggled for form and playing time at Leicester City and spent the last 18 months on loan at Newcastle (January 31, 2018 – May 31, 2018) and Fenerbahce (August 13, 2018 – June 30, 2019) as a result.
He joined City from Sporting CP for £30m in August 2016 and has gone on to score and create 20 goals in 46 games in all competitions. Things fell apart for Slimani after his debut season in the East Midlands, however.
Slimani’ last appearance for the Foxes came against Fleetwood Town on January 16, 2018. He’s scored only five goals for Leicester since April 2017 too.
The £80k-per-week striker could find himself behind Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho in the pecking order under Brendan Rodgers, so the Leicester boss should look to cash in on Slimani before the transfer window shuts.
His form over the last two years has been worrying. During his short-term stint at Newcastle, the Algerian international made just four appearances and failed to score a goal. At Fener, Slimani netted only once in 15 Super Lig games last season. His days at the King Power Stadium may be numbered.
Stats from Transfermarkt.