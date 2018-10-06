Rodgers sends out a message to Celtic’s critics

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has urged the critics to judge the club’s performances in May.
The Scottish champions have been criticized a lot because of their poor start to the season but Rodgers believes that there is a lot more to come from his side. He added that it is too early to judge the team.
Rodgers said: “It’s early October. If there’s any message, then it’s ‘Judge us in May’. There’s nobody panicking here. We lost a game against a better team on Thursday so we just focus on our next game and stay calm. We didn’t play anywhere near the level we wanted. You have to accept that and try to be better, then prepare for the next game and ensure you go out and give everything. It’s a constant thing. It’s not something you just turn on and off. It’s always important you stay calm. So there’s no need for big rallying cries now.”
Celtic fans will be hoping that their side can improve over the next few weeks and get back into the title race. The Hoops crashed out of the Champions League earlier and they haven’t impressed in the Europa League so far.
With the likes of Rangers impressing at the moment, the pressure is on Celtic to turn their season around.
Celtic have arguably the best squad in the Scottish Premiership and the failure to win the title would be unacceptable. It will be interesting to see if Rodgers can get his side back on track now.