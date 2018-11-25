Rodgers says ‘very good’ Griffiths is a ‘real goal threat’ from distance for Celtic

Brendan Rodgers was full of praise for Leigh Griffiths after Celtic’s 3-0 win over Hamilton Academicals. Griffiths made his first appearance for the Hoops in more than a month and got on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute with a long-range free-kick.
The 28-year-old was previously absent for a number of weeks due to a lack fitness and a knee injury, causing him to withdraw himself from the Scotland national team, but he marked his return to club football with an excellent goal that was lauded by his manager.
Rodgers said to the Daily Record: “It’s important he’s a very good player within our squad and you know that 25 yards in he’s a real goal threat. He took his free kick really well, a wonderful strike and a good finish for him”. Griffiths has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Celtic this season, scoring and creating eight goals.
His return gives Rodgers an added dimension in attack, allowing some much-needed rotation with Odsonne Edouard, so Celtic will be all the better for having Griffiths back in the side. He’s likely to be in the squad for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Rosenborg but may not be deemed fit enough to start.
Griffiths has a tough task to get his place back in the Celtic side, with Edouard contributing nine goals in his last six league appearances. Rodgers will be delighted to have such a selection headache, however.
Stats from Transfermarkt.