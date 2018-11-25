Rodgers says Ntcham is a ‘top young player’ who has ‘improved a lot’ at Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was full of praise for Olivier Ntcham, saying the Hoops midfielder is a “top young player” who has “improved a lot” since joining the club.
Ntcham joined Celtic from Manchester City in July 2017 and has gone on to make 70 appearances in all competitions under Brendan Rodgers, scoring and creating 21 goals.
The French u21 international, who has also played for Genoa, has been a regular at Parkhead this season, racking up 22 appearances across the board and Rodgers believes he’s come on leaps and bounds in the last year.
As per the Telegraph, the Hoops boss said: “He’s loved his time here, he’s improved a lot and he’s getting valuable games and experiences. It’s great for him and great for the club.
“You have to future-proof all these players to make sure they’re here but also you have the value of a top young player.”
Celtic turned down a £14m bid from FC Porto for Ntcham over the summer, nearly three times what they paid for him just one year previously, so his development and improvement is clear to see.
Ntcham is contracted with the Hoops until 2022, so Celtic are under no obligation to cash in on his signature. The 22-year-old can play centre-midfield, attacking-midfield, on the wing and in a holding role. He’s indispensable to Rodgers and is a regular when fit.
He played a full 90 minutes on Saturday as Celtic beat Hamilton Academical 3-0 at the New Douglas Park.
Stats from Transfermarkt.