Rodgers says McGregor, Christie and Rogic ‘have been sensational’ this season

Brendan Rodgers spoke out about Scott Brown’s chance of returning to the Celtic first-team, admitting that Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic “have been sensational” while he was sidelined with a knee injury.
Brown came off after just 21 minutes against Hibernian on October 20 and spent more than a month out of action before making his comeback against Motherwell on December 5. He played a full 90 minutes as captain but was given just 13 minutes against Kilmarnock over the weekend.
When asked if the 33-year-old would be a regular fixture in the Celtic squad again, Rodgers suggested his decision-making would rest on what qualities he brings rather than sentimentality. Brown has been a terrific servant for the Hoops, making 488 appearances, but he has stiff competition for a starting place.
As per The Sun, Rodgers explained: “Listen, I have compassion for players, especially those that have done amazing for me. But what I don’t have is sentimentality. It’s clear that the level and the fluency of the team is there. I have that compassion for players, but my job is to win games and to win titles.
“Those two, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie, along with Tom Rogic, have been sensational in how they play. I will sit down with my staff and have a look. I know what Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham can do. I know what the other guys can do too. I will pick a team to get the result.”
Brown has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season. Before suffering his knee injury, he was a regular under Rodgers, but Celtic’s form was inconsistent. The Hoops have been outstanding in his absence and may feel they can cope without him now.
Rodgers should be glad to have such a selection headache with so much quality in his side to choose from.
