Rodgers says Edouard is “top-class” and a “top talent”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was full of praise for striker Odsonne Edouard after Saturday’s win over Hibernian, reports The Sun. The Hoops enjoyed their third consecutive league victory with a 4-2 demolition of Neil Lennon’s men, with Edouard scoring two goals for his troubles.
He started in attack in place of Leigh Griffiths and bagged his first and Celtic’s third goal of the day in the 70th minute, before completing the brace in the dying moments of normal time. Rodgers was very pleased with his contribution and believes he’s “a top-class player” and a “top talent”.
The Celtic boss said: “He’s a top-class player. He’s played out of position at times, so he’s had to forfeit a little bit for the team. But if you look at his stats when he plays as striker, he’s a goalscorer. He’s different to Leigh, and Moussa was for us, but he’s a top talent. He could have had three or four goals today.”
Edouard first joined Celtic on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017. In his debut season at Parkhead, the French u19 international went on to score and create eight goals in 10 Premiership starts and earned himself a permanent move the following summer – replacing Moussa Dembele who joined Olympique Lyonnais.
Since being a fully-fledged Celtic player, Edouard has contributed five goals in eight league games this season and has become important under Rodgers. He’s double against Hibernian could see him lead the line against RB Leipzig in Thursday’s Europa League clash, potentially making Leigh Griffiths’ task of returning to the starting lineup difficult.
