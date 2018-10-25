Rodgers says Compper will have ‘limited game time’ this season

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was very honest when asked about Marvin Compper’s future at Parkhead, admitting the centre-back may struggle for playing time this season. Compper joined Celtic from RB Leipzig in January but has gone on to make only one appearance for the Hoops since.
The 33-year-old, who has also played for the likes of Stuttgart, Borussia Mochengladbach, Hoffenheim Fiorentina and the German national team, has failed to make the matchday squad in any competition this season and finds himself behind the likes of Filip Benkovic, Jozo Simunovic, Dedryck Boyata, Kristoffer Ajer and Jack Hendry in the pecking order.
Compper’s contract still has two years to run, but Rodgers’ words on his chances of featuring in the first-team suggest he should seek an exit as soon as possible. As per the Daily Record, Rodgers was asked when Compper will get a chance this season and he replied: “I’m not sure.
“When Marvin came to the club last year we wanted to use his experience. He was injured in that first six months. I made it clear to him in the summer there were players who came in during that six months and they had jumped ahead of him.
“It was made clear to him if he wanted to play regularly in the last few years of his career then he’d have to move. He decided he wanted to stay and you have to respect his decision. But there are players who have jumped ahead of him in the queue and it’s clear his game time is going to be limited.”
Compper may consider exiting Parkhead when the winter transfer window opens in January, as he won’t want the final few years of his playing career ending with him being on the bench. With Celtic having picked up some form in recent weeks – three consecutive Premiership wins – it’s even more unlikely an outcast will come out from the cold.
Stats from Transfermarkt.