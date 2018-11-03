Rodgers says Celtic’s James Forrest is a ‘joy to work with’

Celtic midfielder James Forrest picked up the award for the player of the month earlier.
Manager Brendan Rodgers has now lavished praise on the 27-year-old for his outstanding displays throughout October.
Rodgers explained that Forrest loves to play for Celtic and he has a fantastic attitude. He also revealed that the midfielder is extremely professional and he works hard in training.
He said: “James has been absolutely brilliant and his level of performance over the past couple of years has been fantastic. You can see him getting better all the time, with his confidence and playing games. He’s a really efficient player, first of all in being able to create a goal and score a goal, because that’s his job, and he does it remarkably well. And he really understands the concept of the team defensively. We have a philosophy in terms of how we defend and how we attack, and everyone has to buy into that, and James is working ever so hard at all aspects of his game. He is a joy to work with. He trains really well every single day, he’s focused off the field, he’s super-professional and he absolutely loves playing for Celtic. So it’s great for him, because he’s played ever so well.”
The midfielder will be delighted to hear these comments from the manager and he will be looking to build on his impressive form going forward.
Celtic will be hoping to retain the league title this season and they will require players like Forrest in good form in order to do so.
The midfielder has been excellent in the recent weeks and he is a key part of Rodgers’ first team plans now. If he can maintain his current level of performances, he could prove to be instrumental in Celtic’s title defence this season.