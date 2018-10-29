Rodgers says Celtic are in talks with Christie over a contract extension

Brendan Rodgers has revealed Celtic are in talks with Ryan Christie over a contract extension, after the 23-year-old stole the show in Sunday’s League Cup semi-final win over Hearts, reports The Sun. Christie had his hand in all three of Celtic’s goal in the 3-0 victory at Murrayfield, proving his worth to the Hoops after coming off the bench at half-time in place of the injured Eboue Kouassi.
The Celtic boss said: “Ryan is someone that, of course, we would look to commit to. The club have been talking to his representatives. I’m not aware of any movement as I tend to focus on working with the players. Hopefully the other stuff can sort itself out, but he is definitely a player that we would love to keep as he is a fantastic player.”
The attacking-midfielder has had to be patient for opportunities this season, making only two starts in all competitions, but he made a statement of intent to Rodgers over the weekend that will strengthen his bid for more first-team football. Christie joined Celtic from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015 and has gone on to make only 24 appearances, scoring and creating six goals.
The Scotland international was loaned out to Aberdeen from January 2017 until May 2018, making 57 appearances for the Dons and contributing 33 goals. Christie has been a bit-part player at Parkhead but that could change this season if his League Cup performance leads to more game time being afforded to him by Rodgers.
